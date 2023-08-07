2023 has been a wild rollercoaster ride for the world cinema. Especially for Hollywood, that has seen some of the most surprising twists and turns when it came to Box Office. What was working for eons suddenly flopped, and what looked like an impossible dream went on to witness footfall like never before. One studio at the forefront of this massive change is Disney, who has suffered more duds than hits leading to a loss of close to $300 Million so far, but do not assume that the studio is incurring any loss, because it has touched a massive Box Office Milestone already.

The House Of Mouse has been churning out movies at God’s speed even with the pandemic hitting the world. Be it the multiple Franchise flicks, the standalone, and everything coming out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe mill, everything has managed to make buzz. However, only a selected few made the dent.

But even after so many duds that have come from Marvel, and many solo flicks from various franchises, nothing has affected Disney, as they have garnered a massive collection at the Box Office already. A report now suggests that the studio has earned a Magnum Opus number already and touched a milestone that rest of the studios are struggling to. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, Disney has already earned $4 Billion total ticket sales, regardless of the numerous big budget flops the studio has suffered this year. While official confirmation on these numbers is awaited, one cannot deny that the studio has again haled its position strong and refuses to leave it anytime soon.

To list down the flops, Disney saw the biggest Marvel flop with Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, followed by Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny being labelled as one of the heftiest flops in the history of cinema. There was also Haunted Mansion that is right now exploring rock bottom. Only Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 was the saving grace, and Little Mermaid is yet to release with not very impressive predictions. The report says that the above-mentioned movies probably have cost Disney a $300 million loss. Each one of it was easily made at budgets of around $150 Million, excluding the marketing cost.

