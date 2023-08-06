Former power couple of Hollywood Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie might have settled down their winery dispute but it looks like their messy divorce is not getting sorted anytime soon. According to new reports, it is believed that Jolie is in no mood to finalize her divorce until her twins Knox and Vivienne turn 18. The new twist in the tale might further make the divorce proceedings messy. Scroll down to know the details.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2014 and filed for a divorce in 2016. The two share six kids together namely Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Things between the two have been sour ever since it was reported that Pitt poured alcohol on Jolie and the kids during an alleged violent argument on a plane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the latest, according to News Nation, a source has claimed that Angelina Jolie is planning to stretch the time of her divorce settlement with former actor husband, Brad Pitt. An insider spilled the beans saying, “She is going to drag this divorce out until the twins (now 14) turn 18”, adding, “Four more years.” If the reports are to be believed, Pitt has shelled-out a whopping $14 million towards their divorce, which also includes the $8 million loan for Jolie for her $24.5 million, six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in Los Feliz, California.

Amid their divorce, the Bullet Train star is busy handling the Château Miraval issue with Jolie and a billionaire Russian oligarch. According to court papers, the once-power-couple said they would “never sell their respective interest in Miraval without the other’s consent.”

The court papers also read, “At the same time Angelina was talking to [Shefler] about Miraval she was also negotiating in bad faith with Brad to sell him her share in the winery.” The Maleficent star was left agitated since the court awarded Brad 50/50 custody of the chateau.

For the unversed, Jolie, in October 2021 sold her half of the winery to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group, which Pitt later dubbed it as vindictive and illegal.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Nicole Kidman Admitted That Marrying Tom Cruise Gave Her Protection From S*xual Predators In Hollywood: “Being Married To An Extremely Powerful Man Kept Me From Being S*xually Harassed”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News