Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were once the It couple in Hollywood, and after spending a decade together as a married couple, they decided to go their separate ways. The actress, however, once stated in an interview revealed that marrying Tom at such a young age was to protect herself from s*xual predators in showbiz. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

Nicole is currently in a happily married life with singer Keith Urban while Tom is at the moment reportedly single and sparked romance rumours with reports of him allegedly pursuing Shakira after they met at an event. The actor’s association with the Church of Scientology proved to be a hindrance in quite a few of his relationships, and when he and Nicole parted ways, many speculated that his beliefs played a role in it.

Nicole Kidman, once in an interview with New York Magazine per Canoe.com once, revealed that marrying Tom Cruise gave her protection. She said, “Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I’m always reluctant to talk about because I’m married now to the man who is my great love. That said, I got married very young, but it wasn’t power for me — it was protection.”

Nicole Kidman further elaborated herself, continued, “I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being s*xually harassed.” She then added, “I would work, but I was still very much cocooned.”

After her divorce from Tom Cruise, she was no longer under his protection and had to look out for herself and shield herself from the s*xual predators in the industry as she then added, “So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up.”

On the work front, Nicole Kidman will be seen in Jason Momoa-led DC film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is expected to release in December this year. And as for Tom Cruise, he was last seen in Mission Impossible 7, which was released last month.

