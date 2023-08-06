The hunt for the role of Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy is getting interesting and also confusing as many Hollywood A-listers have already been rumoured to be considered for the villainous role. Now, a new name has been added to the list, and it is none other than Adam Driver. A new report has suggested that Adam might play the role of Lex in the new Superman movie, which will be helmed by James Gunn. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Superman: Legacy has already got its Superman in the form of David Corenswet. Lois Lane, on the other hand, will be played by the very talented Rachel Brosnahan. Speaking of Lex Luthor, actors like Dave Bautista and Daniel Craig were earlier rumoured to be considered for the baddie role, but nothing really materialized.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Adam Driver, according to the website Small Screen, insider Jeff Sneider via The Hot Mic Podcast spilled the beans that it wouldn’t be a surprise if Adam might be considered for the role of Lex Luthor. This comes after he turned down the same role in the 2014 film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and bagged the role of Kylo Ren in the Star Wars franchise, which gained him wider recognition.

The latest rumour of Adam Driver comes a few days after he said no to the role of Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four movie. Interestingly, all the current projects of Adam are not connected to any comic book character. The latest rumour quickly managed to stir a debate on the internet as many claimed Adam will look perfect as Lex Luthor while others claimed that he might look weird as a bald villain with his big ears.

One user stated, “Honestly he’d kill it as Lex, he’s one of my top 10 actors, he’s such a phenomenal actor.” Another mentioned, “I think this idea is fire honestly.” And, one shared, “Had no idea he was the first choice for BvS. That would be incredible if he got the role in Superman Legacy.”

One person said, “He’s already got the evil smile down to a tee,” as another chimed in, “If marvel couldn’t pay him enough for fantastic 4 I doubt WB can.” An individual added, “The world isn’t ready for Bald Adam Driver.”

The next one said, “Don’t get me wrong, he can ABSOLUTELY do a fantastic job because he’s a great actor but i can’t see him as Lex.” Echoing similar sentiments, one user tweeted, “No way that man is shaving his head for the role. He’s exclusively picked roles for the last decade that let him keep his luscious locks.”

One stated, “He gonna look weird with bald head…and big ears lol.” And, another concluded, “I love Adam. He’s a fantastic actor but he doesn’t need to be in EVERY franchise. Good lord ppl, there are dozens, hell hundreds of other talented actors. It’s okay to cast unknowns for these roles.”

Do you think Adam Driver will be perfect for the role of Lex Luthor? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Taylor Swift With Joe Jonas & Calvin Harris Was A Huge Letdown As Per Astrological Match, Claims A Psychic & Drops A Major Hint About Tay & Harry Styles’ Reconciliation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News