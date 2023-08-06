Hugh Jackman is among the most celebrated stars in all of Hollywood. Throughout his acting career, Jackman has explored various roles and several genres with excellence. While he has done many intimate scenes with his female co-stars, there was one time when the actor was struggling because of the presence of the actress’ then-lover on the set. He even stopped in the middle of the scene, apparently, to avoid getting beaten up. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The actor began his journey in showbiz with Australia TV. He entered Hollywood and soon bagged the role of Wolverine in the 2000 film X-Men without knowing the fact that he would script history with his mutant character. Needless to say that the actor nailed it in the very first movie of the franchise and went on to star in many other movies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was in 2006 when Hugh Jackman starred opposite Rachel Weisz in the romantic drama The Fountain. It was the time when Weisz was engaged to the film’s director Darren Aronofsky, who later called off their engagement and the actress tied the knot with Daniel Craig in 2011. While Aronofsky was not on board to cast Weisz in the lead role, Jackman convinced him to do so only to later face an unexpected problem.

A scene in the movie demanded Jackman and Weisz to have a steamy makeout session in the bathtub. While they were in the scene, the Deadpool 3 star had to stop in the middle of the scene when Aronofsky asked them to move forward.

As per The Himalayan, Hugh Jackman once narrated the incident and said, “In the scene, she pulls me in the bath and we start kissing. Darren didn’t shout, ‘Cut,’ so we kept kissing.” He added, “Rachel started to take off my shirt and I was thinking, ‘Shall we keep going?’ Then I heard Darren yelling, ‘Take off his pants! Take off his pants!’ But we couldn’t do it. He said, ‘Why did you stop?’ And I said, ‘Because I thought you were going to beat the crap out of me.’”

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taylor Swift With Joe Jonas & Calvin Harris Was A Huge Letdown As Per Astrological Match, Claims A Psychic & Drops A Major Hint About Tay & Harry Styles’ Reconciliation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News