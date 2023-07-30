The buzz that Deadpool 3 has managed to create in the past few months is unparalleled and only a few movies manage to hit the bull’s eye when it comes to creating a recall value even before the release. The threequel that was in the production hell for a couple of years is special for more than one reason. It is Ryan Reynolds making his MCU debut the Merc With A Mouth, Hugh Jackman joining him to reprise Wolverine. This is also Wade Wilson’s official inclusion in the main timeline. The new leaked footage from the sets now has a lot to offer.

The threequel, if you are unaware, is set right in the center of the happenings of multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This means that the movie can bring back people like it is bringing back Hugh as Wolverine, who technically died in 2017’s Logan. Just like him, the movie is going to bring back many X-Men members, ultimately making way for the Fantastic Four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While reported plot details of Deadpool 3 have already said that the movie will initially have Wolverine against Wade Wilson, and the two will be at loggerheads before joining forces to defeat one common enemy. The video that has gone viral now is sort of confirming that very fact, and below is everything you should know about the same.

As per the latest video that is going viral on Twitter, Deadpool 3 will have Wolverine, aka Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, fight with each other in full force. The video is from the sets before the shoot halted due to SAG-AFTRA Strike. It is a 2-minute long video from the same set that had the fallen Fox logo, which has become the talk of the town. Catch the video below to see Ryan Reynolds at his best.

New Deadpool 3 set video from before the SAG-AFTRA strike #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/tDvjrCbe7n — アアティ (@mcufightclub) July 27, 2023

However, while the video from Deadpool 3 sets has caught the attention, many are confused as to how did someone manage to capture such a long video from a considerable angle without anyone interrupting. People are so curious to know where the security is. The threequel is set for a May 3, 2024 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield Raises Hopes As He Comments On His MCU Return To Reprise Peter Parker Post No Way Home: “The Story Never Ends…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News