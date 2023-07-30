The anticipation touched the ceiling when it was rumoured that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are joining Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home to reprise their respective versions of the web-slinging superhero. When the movie released and it actually happened, it ended up flooding the cinema halls, and the footfalls led to the movie entering the coveted list of the top most earning movies across the globe. But fans have been waiting to hear an update about the future of the three Spideys. Garfield is now talking about it.

Andrew made his debut as Peter Parker in 2012 with The Amazing Spider-Man. The movie got a sequel in the years later, but the lukewarm response led to the studio cutting down his run as the neighborhood Spidey mid-way and even cancelled the planned threequel. Fans now have been demanding the revival of his standalone trilogy ever since he made a comeback

Turns out, Andrew Garfield, who has been bombarded with the questions about his Marvel Cinematic Universe future, has finally decided to talk about the possibility of playing Spider-Man again. The actor has given a very cathartic response, but that also hints at his wanting to comeback and doesn’t negate the possibility. Read on to know everything about the same.

As per Comic Book Movies, in a new concept-art-focused book titled Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home- The Art of the Movie, Andrew Garfield was asked about his future in the MCU as Peter Parker. The actor, in a very karmic response, said, “The story never ends… Whether we film it or not, there’s a story happening in a universe somewhere, there’s endless potential with this character and other iterations. So yeah, he’s definitely out there doing something.”

The rumours have associated many MCU projects with Andrew Garfield’s name by now, but nothing came into reality. Can we see him teaming up with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland once again? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

