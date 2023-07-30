You know who was connected with Captain Jack Sparrow more than any of us? Johnny Depp. Yes, you heard that right. While there may be a thousand rumours of his alleged unprofessional behavior on sets, he played the role with all his heart and soul. So when he had to bid goodbye to the character, JD faced a personal turmoil and even compared it to depression. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Johnny has been a part of showbiz since 1984. He’s dated some of the most famous divas in the business, including Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis, amongst others. His court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard remained one of the most controversial moments in the history of Hollywood. And, of course, one cannot forget his wide variety of successful projects. But what till date, dominates it all, is news on his return to the Pirates franchise. So one can only imagine the craze around the OG Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp in an interview with IGN had once gotten emotional about his Pirates Of The Caribbean role. He said, “I really loved being the character so much so that at the end of the film, when they wrapped the end of the film – and this has happened to me before – you go through a sort of decompression and a depression where you feel like, ‘God, I’ve just been this other guy for six months or seven months. I’ll never see him again.’”

Johnny Depp shared that the end of Jack Sparrow felt like a personal loss to him. He continued, “It’s very strange. I’m not real spooky about that whole, ‘You become the character,’ that’s not it at all. Just, knowing someone so well and having played them, having them be second nature, it just happens naturally. It’s very foreign to the body to stop doing it.”

Fans till date have been signing petitions demanding the return of Johnny Depp to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. But there remains no update on the same yet.

