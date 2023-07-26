Daniel Craig has broken several records by starring as the British spy 007 in the James Bond franchise. While undoubtedly, the actors who appeared in the role before him did a marvellous job, there’s no denying that Craig remains one of the best. The proof is the box office collections that his movies have made over the years. But despite all of this, there was a time when the actor could not bring himself to terms with the fame that came attached to the role.

It was during this phase that his friend, Hugh Jackman came to his support and helped him take control of his stress. But surprisingly, when news surfaced that the Wolverine actor might be the next Bond contender, Craig totally rejected the idea. Scroll on to learn what happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniel Craig starred in Being James Bond, a documentary on Apple TV+ stated that working in the franchise as the lead was very taxing. He said, “My personal life was affected by being that famous all of a sudden. I used to lock myself in and close the curtains, I was in cloud cuckoo land. I was physically and mentally under siege.”

It was during this documentary that he also stated that he would rather ‘slash his wrist’ than do another Bond movie. But interestingly, he took back his words later and said that his statement was simply a result of all the stress he was going through. During this conversation, Daniel Craig added that it was the Wolverine actor that helped him in his tough times. He added, “[Hugh Jackman] helped me to come to terms with it and appreciate it”.

Hugh was already doing an iconic superhero role – Wolverine – and knew how to handle global fame easily. Interestingly, he was offered James Bond before Craig, but he turned it down because he was already busy with the X-Men franchise. But when news surfaced that Daniel’s successor might be him, the former had an epic reaction to it.

The Deadpool actor shared a clip of an interview between Craig and a Scottish interviewer Lorraine Kelly. In the video, she asked the Knives Out actor if Jackman would be the next Bond, and he said, “He’s not going to be it. Over my dead body.” Hugh too, replied to the excerpt on Twitter and wrote, “Daniel, mate, you will always be @007 to me. #notimetodie. I’m IN.”

Let us know if you know about Daniel Craig and Hugh Jackman’s friendship, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BTS’ V’s Charm & Popularity Gets Compared To Indian Spiritual Guru Baba Bageshwar Dham Sarkar By Netizens, One Reacts, “Baba Ji Natural Product Se Hi Itta Handsome Lagte”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News