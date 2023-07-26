Leonardo DiCaprio has advocated for a better environment for a long time now. During his Oscar 2015 speech, where he won the Best Actor award for his performance in Revenant, he talked about global warming. From the tragic Amazon fire to air quality index, Leo has been an enthusiastic environmental campaigner. Recently, he took to his social media handle to praise an Indian man for making a significant discovery in the field of wildlife.

An Indian man named Abraham A, a former paramilitary soldier, who lives in Alappuzha district, Kerala, found a new species of subterranean fish called Pathala Eel Loach in 2020.

This discovery caught Leonardo DiCaprio’s attention recently and he took to his Instagram handle to praise Abraham and raise awareness about the Pathala Eel Loach. He wrote an informative caption and said, “The wild is all around us and sometimes all it takes to discover a new species is going about a normal day. This was the case for Mr. Abraham, a local stage director living in Kerala State, India, who discovered a new species of fish while taking a shower.”

The story is actually true and quite interesting. Abraham A discovered the new species by chance. He was taking a bath and spotted a red thread that turned out to be Pathala Eel Loach. He collected it in a jar and contacted local college professor, Dr Vinoy Thomas, who connected him with researchers at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), who identified the new species. The Titanic actor, Leonardo DiCaprio further added in his caption, “Hidden from light and isolated beneath the soil’s surface in the narrow aquifers of the southern Indian state of Kerala, live sightless subterranean freshwater fish like the new Pathala Eel Loach. Despite this fortuitous discovery, accessing these fishes and unlocking their secrets is no easy task.”

Take A Look:

Interestingly, in 2020, over the next few days, Abraham found four more fish from the same species in his well and water tank.

