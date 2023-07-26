The Barbenheimer craze is all over the internet, and now the most talked about person on Internet has joined the debate. While Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer have finally been released, it is Elon Musk who has to share his opinion about the trend. However, the Tesla CEO is seeing red over Greta Gerwig’s pink-coloured feminist satire movie Barbie. Despite breaking records at the box office, the movie has been criticised by many as being allegedly anti-men, and billionaire Musk voiced his opinion about the film.

Known for his controversies, Elon has been all over the place on the internet ever since he announced the new logo of Twitter. However, amidst the Barbenheimer buzz, the billionaire wasted no time as he jumped into the rivers of opinions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to his very own acquired Twitter, Elon Musk playfully engaged in a ‘patriarchy’ banter over Margot Robbie starrer Barbie movie. As he couldn’t resist wading into the ongoing debate surrounding Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated film, he responded to a user’s meme about the movie. “If you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy’, you will pass out before the movie ends,” wrote the Tesla CEO.

Elon Musk responded to the Barbenheimer meme that compared Twitter to Barbie and his new X name for his social network to Christopher Nolan’s atomic epic Oppenheimer. Based on his recent tweet, it can be speculated that he did not like the Margot Robbie starrer movie.

It you take a shot every time Barbie says the word "patriarchy", you will pass out before the movie ends — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

As the movie was released, it received backlash from Conservative critics, including well-known figures like Ben Shapiro and Republican Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, who have voiced their concerns about Greta Gerwig’s movie’s portrayal of modern feminism and themes of alleged male fragility. However, it seems like the Tesla CEO has picked his side amid the buzz of both movies.

Let us know what do you think about Elon Musk joining the Barbenheimer trend. Also, which side are you on? Barbie or Oppenheimer?

Must Read: Megan Fox VS Kim Kardashian: Who Went N*de Without Going N*de Better? Donning The Sheer Bodycon Dress That Accentuated Their Curves Putting Their Curvy Figure On Display

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News