Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led ‘Barbie’ has taken over the world by storm and there is no stopping it. Fans from around the world are going crazy for it and the movie is just raking in money left, right, and center. This Greta Gerwig directorial has stood out and clashed with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer at the box office. Now, the director has revealed that the warm and welcoming movie had a different opening.

The movie opens up with the beautiful voice of Helen Mirren who is the narrator. What you heard in the movie, however, was not what Greta had in mind. The director has now revealed that she had fully planned for Mirren to drop the F-bomb at the beginning of the movie and even insult the Nobel prize winner Marie Curie.

Greta Gerwig opened up to Cinemablend and said, “Suffice to say, there was a sort of extended joke with Marie Curie, which didn’t end up being part of (the final cut),” Gerwig said. “But yes, there was a page-one f-bomb that sort of set the tone for the whole thing. What the line was, it was actually Helen Mirren saying to Marie Curie, ‘Pipe the f-ck down, Marie Curie!’ That was like my favorite (line).” While it may have set the tone differently, Gerwig was smart enough to remove and place the F-bomb elsewhere.

However, somewhere out in the world, there is an audio of Helen Mirren cussing Marie Curie. The ‘Barbie‘ director further explained, “The audio’s there, the, ‘Pipe the f-ck down,’ in a proper, British voice. But it was something in the editing that didn’t end up making the cut. That was, I would say, the line that everyone was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no.” Despite the removal of this interesting dialogue, the movie has set the record for 2023’s best opening weekend at the box office. As of now, the movie is being lauded for its emotional and complex themes that bode well with the never-seen before aesthetics.

