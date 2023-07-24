Being one of the most handsome hunks in Hollywood and an outstanding actor, Leonardo DiCaprio has often grabbed the attention of attractive women over the years of his career. And the actor also has struck many controversies with his scandalous personal affairs. However, before becoming a womaniser, a teen Leo had a hookup with model and actress Bobbie Brown.

Did you know Bobbie had admitted in her memoir that Leonardo has a huge manhood that could put Tommy Lee to shame? Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Once, video vixen Bobbie Brown, who became a popular name after her sultry appearance in Warrant’s Cherry Pie music video, opened up about her brief s*xual encounter with 19-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio in her memoir Dirty Rocker Boys: Love and Lust on the Sunset Strip. Recalling the incident, she wrote, “We went back to his place that night. Leo had barrettes pulling back his dirty blond hair. He turned on some music and started singing the TLC song ‘Waterfalls’ to me. It was weird — I wasn’t into it at all.”

Continuing in her memoir, Bobbie Brown talked about Leonardo Dicaprio’s p*nis and penned, “I unbuttoned his jeans and tugged down on his boxers. (What) I saw made me gasp. It made no sense. The kid put Tommy Lee to shame.” However, their steamy session ended before it could reach its climax after Leo asked her about her s*xual health history. According to her, Leo had asked, “So Bobbie, do you have any diseases? Also, what about gonorrhoea? Have you been tested for that?” which made her storm out of the room.

Well, that’s the end of the brief hookup between Bobbie and Leo. Apparently, Bobbie and Tommy Lee had a violent relationship, and when he left her for Pamela Anderson, she couldn’t take the breakup with a good heart and had started to hate f*ck anyone.

