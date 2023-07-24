Celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s latest biographical drama Oppenheimer has created an uproar at the box office. The movie is competing against Margot Robbie starrer Barbie and seemingly both of them are thriving. Nolan has gone the extra mile for this one as Oppenheimer is his first movie that has a n*de s*x scene but apparently not for the Indian audience. Here’s how the movie’s raunchy scenes are censored in Indian theatres.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role alongside Matt Damon, Robert Downey J, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh playing supporting characters.

The movie has crossed the Rs 50 crores benchmark in just three days in India and is continuing to do so. While viewers are sharing their reviews online, some eagle-eyed netizens pointed out how Florence Pugh’s full frontal n*dity was covered with computer-generated imagery (CGI) during he s*x scene with Cillian Murphy. She apparently did not wear that strapless black dress and was sitting on the chair without any clothes on.

Sharing a snap from the theatre, a Twitter user claimed the Central Board of Film Certification had done this but there are so far no evidence. The user wrote, “The best ever cg work in India award goes to the Indian censor board for Florence Pugh black dress in Oppenheimer.” Here’s how several users shared their experiences and views on the animated little black dress.

The best ever cg work in India award goes to the Indian censor board for florence pugh black dress in #Oppenheimer flawless 👏👏🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m1gw5nUcZj — Ganesh (@lekkala_tweets) July 23, 2023

Another user joked about Titanic’s n*de painting not being featured on Indian TVs and wrote, “I feel like a kid again who first watched ‘Titanic’ on Indian television, never to know that there’s also a painting scene somewhere in the movie.”

I feel like a kid again who first watched “Titanic” on Indian television, never to know that there’s also a painting scene somewhere in the movie 👍 — Baawa Sayan Bajaj (@sayanicverses) July 24, 2023

So why is this a thing in India? https://t.co/qzuvcjm6aX — Andrés from (Earth-8096) (@artmachine8096) July 23, 2023

So the Florence Pugh black dress wasn't really a black dress? 😐#Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/9BT1C8rRNR — Bharath (@BharathThampi) July 23, 2023

One also joked about Adipurush’s VFX and wrote, “If half of this effort were given to Adipurush it will not be bad as we seen.”

For the unvrsed, Oppenheimer has two s*x scenes and one of them has come under fire in India. In the scene, Cillian Muphy’s J Robert Oppenheimer recites Bhagavat Gita while making love to Pugh’s character. Amid the controversy, Uday Mahurkar, infomation officer with the government of India and the founder of Save Culture Save India Foundation has issued a statement regarding the same and has asked the I&B Ministry to do the needful as it has hurt religious sentiments.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

