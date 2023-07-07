Some love stories are etched in your hearts forever and Jack – Rose’ heart-wrenching love story, which is an epitome of ageless romance, still lives. It’s been 26 years since James Cameron’s epic timeless classic Titanic hit theaters, and it’s still one of the most beloved films of all time. The film’s star-crossed lovers, Jack Dawson, played by a suave Leonardo DiCaprio, and Rose DeWitt Bukater, played by a mesmerising Kate Winslet, captured the hearts of audiences around the world, and their story of forbidden love and loss continues to resonate today.

While the film had a tragic end, Jack and Rose’s love for each other helped them to survive the sinking of the Titanic, and their story made people believe that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope for love. So what would have happened if Jack and Rose had survived the night? There are many possibilities, but one thing is for sure: their story would have been very different.

This different story has been imagined by the internet after an AI artist presented a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in their Titanic characters Jack and Rose. The picture is a family portrait hinting at the endless possibilities of a happily-ever-after for Jack and Rose. In the original film, Jack dies in the freezing Atlantic Ocean after Rose refuses to share her spot on a floating door with him. But if Jack had survived, he and Rose would have had to face the challenges of rebuilding their lives after the Titanic disaster, and an AI artist imagined their lives henceforth.

A Reddit Thread r/titanic discussed the possibilities of Jack and Rose living together with their kids, a boy and a girl, after their AI-generated picture went viral. You can see the picture here.

Reacting to the picture, a user wrote, “He had loads of n*de sketches to sell, and she had a very expensive necklace to flog. That’s some good seed money right there.” Another user wrote, “That looks more like Emily Blunt than Kate Winslet.” However, one Redditor took a brutal dig at Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life and wrote, “Also, Jack doesn’t date women over 25.” Another echoed the same thought and wrote, “Rose was an opportunistic fling. He would grow tired and find some French girls to paint.:

Some users took turns to troll Leo’s other characters from different films connecting them to the viral picture. A comment read, “I thought he did survive and went to work on Wall Street. I think he ended up with Margot Robbie, though. Guess it didn’t work out between him and Rose.” Another Redditor commented, “Have ya’ll seen their movie Revolutionary Road? They become dysfunctional.” Commenting on his character from Wolf Of The Wall Street, a user wrote, “Jack invested in crypto.”

Other users pointed out career options for Jack and Rose after they survived. A user wrote, “Jack was a good artist. It’s possible he was able to work that into an artistic career.” Another user commented, “I do think Kate is so classically beautiful that Rose could have believably made it as an actress.”

Obviously, Jack and Rose did not survive that unfateful night, but considering they would have, it would definitely have been an interesting take to see where their lives would have taken them. For they would have had to deal with the grief of losing so many loved ones, and they would have had to come to terms with the fact that their lives would never be the same. But they would also have had the chance to build a new life together, and their love for each other would have given them the strength to overcome anything.

Of course, a sequel to Titanic would never be made, and it is a bizarre thought. But surely our hearts skipped a beat for the farthest and the most hypothetical possibility of a what if! BRB. Playing My Heart Will Go On right now!

