Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are currently one of the most talked about couples in the showbiz industry. While both celebrities have always kept their marriage in front of the world, they have shared banters about each other. Adding to the list of similar incidents, PeeCee once shared how she had an interesting plan with her husband’s ex-girlfriend, Miley Cyrus. Read on to find out more about it.

Nick’s love story never failed to give the internet world major goals, as he had a long list of previous romantic relationships. He dated Miley Cyrus 15 years ago, between 2006 and 2007. While both of them have been Disney alums, Nick has also dated another pop star, Selena Gomez, and we wonder how many Disney stars have dated each other. Fortunately for the Chains singer, his wife Priyanka has no problems as they are madly in love with each other.

Reacting to the relationship between Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus, the Bollywood actress once called her “nice”. During an appearance on the celebrity chat show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she and Miley had planned to go on a double date with their spouses. “We’ve met a couple of times and had also planned to go on a double date,” said the actress.