Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are currently one of the most talked about couples in the showbiz industry. While both celebrities have always kept their marriage in front of the world, they have shared banters about each other. Adding to the list of similar incidents, PeeCee once shared how she had an interesting plan with her husband’s ex-girlfriend, Miley Cyrus. Read on to find out more about it.
Nick’s love story never failed to give the internet world major goals, as he had a long list of previous romantic relationships. He dated Miley Cyrus 15 years ago, between 2006 and 2007. While both of them have been Disney alums, Nick has also dated another pop star, Selena Gomez, and we wonder how many Disney stars have dated each other. Fortunately for the Chains singer, his wife Priyanka has no problems as they are madly in love with each other.
Reacting to the relationship between Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus, the Bollywood actress once called her “nice”. During an appearance on the celebrity chat show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she and Miley had planned to go on a double date with their spouses. “We’ve met a couple of times and had also planned to go on a double date,” said the actress.
As Priyanka Chopra Jonas planned to go on a double date “at some point”, she revealed that she’d met Cyrus “a couple of times”. The Citadel star shared how Miley supported Liam Hemsworth as she was working with him for the 2019 American meta-romantic comedy film, Isn’t It Romantic. “She’s amazing, she showed so much support to Liam and the movie while we were doing promo and Liam was unwell. I’m a fan because I think her music is amazing, and you can’t deny that,” said the wife of Nick Jonas.
However, Priyanka is currently in the headlines for her upcoming Bollywood project, Jee Le Zaraa. Along with PeeCee, the movie also features and Katrina Kaif.
