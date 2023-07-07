Daniel Craig as 007 was simply perfect. He looked serious and mysterious in his first James Bond film, Casino Royale, troubled and lost in Quantum of Solace, powerful and dynamic in Skyfall and more like a human in Spectre. He aced all the shades of his character magnificently and obviously, that made the ladies for all the British spy head over heels. While it all looked s*xy and sensuous in the film, did you know that it was not easy for the actor in real?

Actress Berenice Marlohe starred along with Craig in Skyfall and they had quite a few steamy scenes together. But as per the diva, her co-star, unlike James Bond, was quite nervous about the scenes in real. Scroll on to learn more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Berenice Marlohe and Daniel Craig had to shoot a shower scene together where they were supposed to be n*ked. While the actress was all fine with it, the Skyfall actor could not bring himself to do it. He was nervous about stripping off his underpants and that’s quite strange, given how many times the star has won millions of hearts with his flawless body. As per Sun, she said, “He was very shy and when he saw me entering the shower, he was like, ‘Oh my God’.”

She further added, “He tried to keep his underpants on for the shower scenes but I said, ‘No, come on, don’t be shy. I will do anything to make you feel comfortable.” In another interview with Metro UK, Berenice Marlohe talked about her level of comfort with Daniel Craig and said, “‘I was not nervous because since the very beginning we just had a great human connection with Daniel.

The actress praised the Knives Out actor further and added, “[He’s] a beautiful person with a great sense of humour so we managed to just make it easy and I was just having fun and singing under the shower and he was coming and suddenly slipping on the ground.”

That’s really cute! Who would have thought Daniel Craig is such a marshmallow in real life?! For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amber Heard Feels Aquaman 2 Is Under Too Much Pressure To Be A Success: “Millions & Millions Of Dollars At Stake…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News