Getting perfect skin is what everyone wants. While celebrities go to any extent, some have found unusual ways to care for their glowing skin. Adding to the list, Amber Rose once shared how she gets the perfect skin for herself. While you may wonder if she was endorsing any product, she wasn’t. Instead, she gave advice that might give anyone pleasure as well as the skin they would want.

In the quest for perfect skin, celebrities dunk their faces using crazy expensive home facial products, and we wonder what not. However, Rose had an unusual style in her skincare routine. In the past, the American model has been in the news for her relationships. However, she is currently single and plans to stay the same for a long time.

While many celebrities try various methods for skincare, Amber Rose doesn’t need all that. In an interview with Allure, Rose revealed her secret to a glowing complexion is simple: m*sturbation, and that’s a beauty routine we can get behind. While she revealed m*sturbation helps in getting glowing skin, she said, “I wish I had the time to masturbate every day in reality, but I don’t. I say a lot of those things on [The Amber Rose Show] because I am very sex-positive. I do say those things in a way where I am very serious, but it’s also a joke.”

Amber Rose, who was married to Wiz Khalifa, also added, “People really think that I have org**s all day, and I do, like, these crazy sex acts – I’m really just a normal girl.” She wished to have time to m*sturbate every day, but sadly her schedule didn’t allow her back then. We wonder what is the current status, but we really hope Amber is having a good time!

Don’t you think it isn’t a great tip? Anyone can get a fun, safe and far cheaper than a pricey skin care treatment. Let us know what do you think about Amber Rose and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

