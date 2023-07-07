Johnny Depp went through a rough patch in his life due to his defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard; it took a drastic toll on his professional life as he got fired from Disney. One of the highest-grossing and most popular roles in Depp’s life is his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the studio’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and as per the latest reports, there is still hope for the fans to see him in that character and here’s why and how!

Depp received a lot of backlash and was dropped from several projects, including some ads, but Dior stood by him all throughout, owing to the domestic violence claims and all. After he emerged as a winner in the trial last year and last month, sources close to him claimed that he blacklisted the studio for firing him.

Johnny Depp made his comeback with the French film Jeanne du Barry, which premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and he received a straight seven-minute standing ovation from the viewers there. At a press con at the French Riviera, he had said that he doesn’t need Hollywood, but now he seems to be softening towards the industry and towards Disney, which may eventually lead to another Pirates of the Caribbean film with him as Captain Jack Sparrow.

According to a report by People, a source close to Johnny Depp told the media outlet that he is keen on reuniting with Disney as they said, “Anything is possible.” The source further added, “If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.” This revelation comes weeks after the president of the prestigious Studio, Sean Bailey, hinted at an interest in working with Depp again.

Bailey, in an interview with NYT, said, “We think we have a really good, exciting story that honours the films that have come before and also has something new stay.” Prior to that, the Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer, a friend of Johnny Depp, showed his interest in bringing Johnny back and reportedly said, “You’d have to ask [Disney]. I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know; I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor, and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.”

It was reported that Margot Robbie would take charge of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but the rumours did not materialise into something solid over time, and now Johnny Depp is cleared from his defamation trial, all eyes and ears will be more alert, so as to know what holds for him and Disney in future as the source presently did not mention any particular project.

