‘If looks could kill’ is the apt quote for Hollywood’s biggest box office star, Scarlett Johansson. Famously known as the Black Widow, the 38-year-old beauty has been termed the ‘s*x symbol’ of Hollywood. And that’s precisely why David Fincher took the unexpected step, and she was rejected for one of his movies despite a good audition. Scroll below for more details!

We’re talking about The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. The 2011 mystery thriller starred Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara in the leading roles. It was made on a reported budget of $90 million and earned a massive $232.6 million at the box office. A critical and commercial success could have seen Scarlett as Lisbeth Salander, but destiny had its own plans!

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Fincher spoke about The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo auditions and told Vogue, “We flew in people from New Zealand and Swaziland and all over the place. Look, we saw some amazing people. Scarlett Johansson was great. It was a great audition, I’m telling you. But the thing with Scarlett is, you can’t wait for her to take her clothes off.”

David Fincher added, “I keep trying to explain this, Salander should be like E.T. If you put E.T. dolls out before anyone had seen the movie, they would say, ‘What is this little squishy thing?’ Well, you know what? When he hides under the table and he grabs the Reese’s Pieces, you love him! It has to be like that.”

Interestingly, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for Rooney Mara, so the loss was huge for Scarlett Johansson.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Selena Gomez’s Dating Rumours With Jeremy Allen White Strengthens After His Wedding Ring Goes Missing, Netizens Calls It A “Downgrade From Zayn Malik”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News