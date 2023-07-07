Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s dating rumours were once the talks of the town; a few days back, her social media activity made people speculate that they have gone their separate ways, and now there have rumours in the air that she is allegedly dating The Bear star, Jeremy Allen White. Scroll below to get the deets.

Selena’s relationship status has always grabbed the headlines, especially the one with her ex Justin Bieber and it is still a sore topic for the netizens; since just a few months ago, there had been an online feud between her fans and Hailey Bieber along with the Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall. The Bieber couple reportedly reached out to Sel after getting death threats.

Recently there have been rumours going on that Selena Gomez is allegedly dating Jeremy Allen White, popular for his stint in the series The Bear. As per Daily Mail via Twitter’s Pop Tingz, White is dating the Rare beauty founder, and he ditched his wedding band while shopping for groceries in LA on the Fourth of July. Jeremy is married to actress Addison Jayne Timlin known for her work in The Town That Dreaded Sundown since 2019.

Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White’s dating rumour was broken by Deuxmois’s blind item on Instagram that read, “A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is ‘casually’ dating again. He met this A-List singer-actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the States from filming overseas.”

jeremy allen white & selena gomez 👁️ pic.twitter.com/g3h5ssBLea — villanelle 🪐 (@satelitechino) June 30, 2023

Once again, as soon as the news popped, the netizens could not stop themselves from giving out their piece of thought on Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White’s dating rumours.

One of the users tweeted, “Selena, you can respectfully do much better”

Another quipped, “This dude is married..that’s what I know”

Followed by another saying, “downgrade from Zayn Malik”

One of the well-wishers wrote, “selena get away from him he’s hideous”

Followed by “From the Biebs to the Bear!” and “she dating Willy Wonka?”

While another added a cry for help, “HELP HE LOOKS B0TCHED”

Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White are reportedly dating, according to The Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/SbQy8KI1h9 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 6, 2023

What are your thoughts on this new alleged couple in town? Do you ship Selena Gomez with Jeremy Allen White? Or with Zayn Malik? Let us know in the comments!

