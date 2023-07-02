Justin Bieber is one of the world’s most significant and influential singers, with a massive fan following. The singer, who is now happily married to Hailey Bieber, was once dating Selena Gomez, and their fans still get emotional while remembering those days. A fan-edited video of Justin talking about his ex-girlfriend Sel inspiring his music is going viral on social media, and Jelena fans are having a soft meltdown as they’re dropping comments online. Scroll below to watch the video.

Justin is one of the most followed celebrities on social media, with over 293 million followers on Instagram. While he often shares pictures of himself on social media giving a sneak peek into his personal and professional life, we are especially a sucker for his photos with his wife Hailey. These two make an adorable couple and never miss opportunities to turn heads with their PDA.

Now talking about the viral fan edit, a page named ‘Belieber’ on Instagram shared a video of Justin Bieber calling ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez the inspiration behind his music. Those who know, know that his songs have been inspired by Sel and decoded alleged secret messages for her, and fans couldn’t get enough of them.

Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to Justin Bieber’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “He will regret and never forget.”

Another user commented, “Selena is much better without him, sorry not sorry, I really like Justin but they weren’t meant to be”

A third commented, “Im waiting for the day when jb will see Selena in a white dress with another MAN”

A fourth commented, “He didn’t deserve Selena”

What do you think about this fan-edited video of Justin Bieber going viral on social media? Tell us in the space below.

