Harry Styles is one of the most famous artists around the globe who has a massive female fan following throwing themselves for him. While the singer has been in the headlines for his relationships, the audiences are always up to what their heartthrob is up to. Being one of the most desired men, any lady would never leave a chance to be seduced by the singer. However, one lucky girl got the chance.

The former One Direction singer is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Emily Ratajkowski after they were linked in March 2023 as they were seen kissing in Tokyo, Japan. Prior to this, Styles was with Olivia Wilde, and after dating for two years, they called it quits n November 2022.

According to a report by Cosmopolitan on Reddit, a “groupie” once claimed to reveal all about her one-time s*x thing with the Dunkirk actor. While there has been no confirmation about the source, it had the story involving cupcakes, champagne and (gulp) avid descriptions of a very sneaky liaison. “I visited my favourite cupcake shop and ran into Harry Styles. I tipped him off that the red velvet cupcakes were the best of the lot and made an exit,” said the user.

Later the Redditor revealed that she went with Harry Styles in his car. As she was with him in his suite, she added, “We had great conversations, good s*x, and excellent champagne”. She revealed the singer had to leave for some facet of his job, and she headed out of the hotel outside, past the mob of fans.

The unknown user called it a “really bizarre experience” and said she felt bad for the Eternals actor after witnessing all the smoke and mirrors that went into a casual afternoon. “He seemed like a good guy, and I hope he’s doing well, but I have no desire for a repeat,” added the user.

