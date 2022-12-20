Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean is a well-known and loved movie franchise, especially for the character of Jack Sparrow, played by none other than Johnny Depp. Unfortunately, the studio removed him because of the defamation trial between the actor and Amber heard. Recently Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer who is known for the Pirates of The Caribbean franchise has expressed his desire on this matter.

Depp was one of the highest-paid actors in the world, but because of his case with ex-wife Amber Heard he was dropped from the project; he was important in the franchise’s all five films. As the results of the defamation trial went in favour of the actor, his fans desperately wanted him to return to the role of Sparrow.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood reporter, producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke about the sixth sequel of Pirates of the Caribbean and whether it was happening or not. According to the report, he was asked if Johnny Depp could lead the sixth movie, to which the producer stated that he had no authority to answer that question, but he personally would love to have the actor back as Jack Sparrow. Bruckheimer said, “You’d have to ask them. I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know. I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor, and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.”

He was also asked about Johnny Depp hinting to return to the franchise if his character gets a proper ending, to which he said that they already tried to kill off Sparrow, but it didn’t work out. As per the report, he also spoke about Margot Robbie leading the sixth sequel; he said that the team has two scripts, one with a younger cast and another with Margot in the lead, but that needs more work. On the other hand, Margot claimed that the film is not happening, but Bruckheimer believes that the film will happen, and unfortunately, it may not have Johnny Depp in it.

