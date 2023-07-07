One of the most doomed movies in the recent times that has seen the rock bottom and seems like it is going to hit something even beyond that is The Flash. The movie, that was riding on an intense buzz and was marketed with all the resources Warner Bros could bring in, went on to be a dud at not just the global Box office but even the domestic market. Starring Ezra Miller, it has been already labelled as the worst flop in the history of Warner Bros, but seems like it is creating another record and not a good one.

The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, starring Ezra Miller, was one of the most spoken about movies in the past two years. It brought together Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Gal Gadot, Nicolas Cage, Sasha Calle to play many fam favourite characters opening the doors of multiverse in the DCU. Even the early reviews, including that of Tom Cruise appreciated the movie.

But the audience rejected it immediately even when the critics were mostly praising it. Turns out that The Flash is now on the top of the list of worst Box office flops in the history of Superhero movies. This is by far the worst feat the movie has achieved. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

The Flash, that was made at a budget of around $200 Million and an extra $150 million invested in marketing, is as per a Deadline report on the verge of losing $200 Million for Warner Bros. This is by far the highest loss any studio has ever faced due to a superhero movie, even including the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The portal listed down the 10 worst performers, which are mostly populated by DCU movies.

The Flash has dethroned Shazam! Fury Of The Gods which caused a $150 million estimates loss to Warner Bros. But the Ezra Miller starrer’s failure hits more because movies like Wonder Woman 1984, the released amid the pandemic, have earned more than the Speedster’s standalone flick.

Check the list below:

The Flash – $200 million (estimated) Shazam! Fury of the Gods – $150 million (estimated) Wonder Woman 1984 – $137 million Dark Phoenix – $133 million The Suicide Squad – $130 million Black Adam – $100 million Fantastic Four – $100 million R.I.P.D – $92 million The New Mutants – $84 million Green Lantern – $75 million

