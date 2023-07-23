Even before the success of the R-rated film Logan in the X-Men universe, X-Men Origins: Wolverine came very close to pushing the boundaries of its PG-13 rating back in 2009. Although the movie may not have lived up to the standards set by the later Logan film directed by James Mangold, Hugh Jackman’s commitment to the role was evident as he had no qualms about appearing fully nude in the 2009 film.

While the scene didn’t make it into the final cut of the film for obvious reasons, the actor’s dedication to the role did not go unnoticed. Director Gavin Hood even presented him with a unique and memorable gift – a collection of film cut-offs that included shots of his p*nis.

During the escape sequence from the Weapon X facility, after his entire body was bonded with adamantium, Hugh Jackman had to appear naked for the scene. While some actors might have hesitated or requested a cover for their private areas, Jackman refused, comparing the experience to his college days and embracing the moment’s authenticity.

Although there were initial scenes where the audience could see the actor’s nudity, Jackman revealed in an interview with Howard Stern (via The Hollywood Reporter) that those explicit shots didn’t make it past the editing process due to the movie’s PG-13 rating.

Nevertheless, his dedication to the role did not go unrewarded, as Gavin Hood gifted him a bag filled with the unused footage featuring his lower body, including his d*ck. Hugh Jackman said, “When we finished the film, my wrap gift from the director [Gavin Hood] was a bag which had all the film cut off with my dick in it. So, I got frames of film, and I am looking, going, ‘OK, hello!.'”

It’s clear that Hugh Jackman’s commitment to his portrayal of Wolverine went beyond what was expected, even in moments where full nudity was required. While these scenes didn’t make it to the final cut, they serve as a testament to Jackman’s dedication to his craft and his willingness to embody the character he was portraying fully.

Even though viewers didn’t get what they wanted to see in the movie, Jackman would go on to give them a satisfying end to the character’s story by giving a nuanced performance in the blockbuster movie Logan. However, fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to don the iconic costume and make a bombastic return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through ‘Deadpool 3′.

