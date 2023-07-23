It has been a painfully long 12 years since the release of the last novel in George RR Martin’s acclaimed A Song of Ice and Fire series, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next installment. While Martin claimed he was progressing with the eagerly anticipated novel, The Winds of Winter, one dedicated fan has taken matters into their own hands, using AI software ChatGPT to craft an alternative conclusion to the epic saga.

Even though AI did an excellent job in some regions of the story, the idea of Martin being replaced by the new technology is a distant dream. It might not even happen. But the results shown by ChatGpt have intrigued many fans who have been eagerly waiting for the book to be finished.

Independent developer Liam Swayne harnessed the power of ChatGPT to create The Winds of Winter and envision Martin’s proposed final novel, A Dream of Spring. These AI-generated novels offer fans a fresh perspective on how the story might unfold, especially after the controversial eighth season of the Game of Thrones television series. The length of the AI-generated novels is comparable to Martin’s masterpieces, allowing readers to immerse themselves in the extraordinary world he has created.

Swayne told IGN that the process involved using prompts to generate an outline for the first chapter and repeating it until he had obtained 45 comprehensive chapter outlines. These outlines were then fed back to ChatGPT for more detailed versions, ultimately serving as prompts for creating complete chapters.

Reflecting on the finished product, Swayne shared that ChatGPT exhibited an impressive ability to maintain character continuity. For instance, the AI successfully reintroduced the character Illyrio in a later scene, despite only mentioning him briefly in the early paragraphs. Additionally, ChatGPT excelled at constructing captivating plot twists, such as Jon Connington’s betrayal of Daenerys and Bran’s revelation that The Wall possesses a mystical shield, protecting it from the Night King.

However, one aspect in which ChatGPT fell short was emulating George RR Martin’s talent for surprising character deaths. Despite efforts to prompt the AI to kill off intriguing individuals, the novels lacked such impactful moments.

For ardent fans longing for closure in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, these AI-generated novels provide a creative outlet and an alternate vision of how the story might unfold. While awaiting Martin’s official release, this inventive approach is a captivating diversion for those eager for resolution in the realm of Westeros.

