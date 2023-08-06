Anne Hathaway is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry worldwide and is known for her calm and composed demeanour among fans and peers in Hollywood. She’s bubbly yet very professional during her interviews and public appearances, and there’s now a cheeky interaction of Anne going viral on social media, where she cracked a subtle double-meaning joke, leaving the host and audiences laughing out loud. Scroll below to find out if it’s fake or a real clip!

Anne enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 30 million followers on Instagram. The Princess Diaries actress often gives a glimpse into her personal and professional life on the platform and shares red-carpet appearances there. We love and adore her fashion game, and she’s definitely ageing like a fine wine.

Talking about the viral video, Anne Hathaway once appeared on The Daily Show and had a fun chat with host Joe Stewart. The two laughed uncontrollably, and the modified version of the same interview is going viral on TikTok, where the joke is fabricated on 69. LOL!

The Les Miserables star appeared on the show when she was promoting her film ‘Song One’ back in the day. And in the fake video, Anne Hathaway said, “What is 6.9? A good thing ruined by a period,” leaving everyone laughing out loud.

Watch the video below:

Haha, Anne Hathaway is being savage 101, except the video is FAKE.

What are your thoughts on Anne’s fake video getting viral on social media? Tell us in the space below.

