Nicki Minaj and Drake are among the biggest names in the music industry, with a massive global fan following. Over the years, the duo have given us some of the best hits in the music world, and while there was no clarity if they dated each other, according to multiple sources, they definitely did hook up. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Nicki teased the God’s Plan singer about liking big b**ties, and he gave a savage response replying to her question. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Drake is quite famous not just among fans but also among women celebrities worldwide and has dated some of the biggest names, including Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, in one of the premiere episodes of a new live radio app from Amazon, Nicki Minaj asked Drake, “Okay, so – who’s your girlfriend?” The Canadian rapper replied to her, “l don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already.”

Nicki Minaj asked, “So, you still like the big b**ties?” Drake didn’t shy away from giving a savage reply to this question and said, “I mean, you obviously know you shaped my taste in women at this point. They’ve got to have a big something, you know that.”

When asked to choose between a “‘sophisticated, responsible, intelligent’ woman and, presumably, a woman with a big b**ty,” the God’s Plan singer replied, “For me, think I’ve definitely evolved in the sense of like, it’s less about the chase and the pursuit from a physical perspective and for me, just don’t want to be drained, don’t want to be out on a first date and not be stimulated. I found new territory.. I need new things. It’s not just about clapping cheeks.”

What are your thoughts on Drake talking about his ideal woman with Nicki Minaj in a throwback interview? Tell us in the space below.

