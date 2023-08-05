Tom Cruise, despite of his short height, has managed to carve his own niche as one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood. The actor, according to reports, is 5’7” but raised quite a few eyebrows after he appeared to be nearly the same height as Kate Middleton during the red carpet premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. The Internet, at the time, got into action and wondered if Cruise actually wore insoles to increase his height. Scroll down to know the details.

Tom Cruise, on the work front, is currently basking in the success of his movie Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1. The actor has also been in news for the possible sequel of Edge of Tomorrow which will also star Emily Blunt in a prominent role.

Circling back to Tom Cruise’s shoes, as per The Mirror, the actor sparked speculations of wearing insoles, also called lifts in his shoes as he looked almost of the same height as that of Kate Middleton when they climbed onto the red carpet staircase standing shoulder to shoulder. The premiere took place in London’s Leicester Square and saw Cruise looking dapper in a tuxedo. Kate Middleton, who is reportedly 5’9’’, looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder monochrome gown. Cruise, for his shoes, opted for all-black shoes with a stacked heel. It is rumoured that he wore insoles that could be placed inside a shoe to help him gain extra height.

Take a look:

My toxic trait in life is shipping Tom Cruise and Kate Middleton together pic.twitter.com/jSmffbQ27p — hypothetically speaking (@virghoerants) July 11, 2022

Tom Cruise to have A-List 'good friend' Kate Middleton over for 60th birthday pic.twitter.com/YmRBKJbT9n — Ahsan Raza (@AhsanRa21053265) June 19, 2022

Interestingly, this might not be the first time when the Vanilla Sky actor may have worn lifts. He was earlier married to Katie Holmes, who is reportedly 5’ 9’’. The two appeared together on several red carpet events, but Cruise always managed to look almost as tall as Katie.

The Hollywood A-lister also sparked rumours of wearing shoe insoles during the promotions of his 2010 movie Knight And Day.

His co-star Cameron Diaz, again 5’ 9’’ is taller than him, but the actor again managed to look almost as tall as her during public appearances.

What do you think about Tom Cruise opting for shoe insoles? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

