Love has no boundaries and many couples often take it to the next level. Showing PDA has become a new trend and a couple from the streets of Lucknow has been spotted copying the iconic stunt from Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz’s, “Knight and Day”. While the temperature was dipping to record low, this couple left no chance to create controversy.

The lovebirds are always pumped with love enraging through their hearts and always wish to make memories. So what if the temperature is below 10-degree celsius, watch out for the video below on how this couple copied Tom Cruise’s stunt and wrapped each other on the roads of Lucknow to keep each other warm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video circulating over the internet, an unnamed 23-year-old boy is seen driving a scooty in the Hazratganj area of Lucknowjust like Tom Cruise performed a stunt in ‘Knight and Day’. The girl was seen sitting facing him, wrapping her legs around him just like a stunt performed by Tom Cruise And Cameron Diaz in the 2010 released ‘Knight and Day’. The video was shot by a passenger passing by and soon the video went viral which led the police administration to take action against the driver.

In the recent development of the stories, the 23-year-old boy has been arrested by the police under sections 294 (obscene act) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC after they got the information from the city’s CCTV camera. However, the girl has been let off as she was reportedly a minor by age.

The young age couple’s PDA and love in the middle of the road on a moving scooty cost them a challan and a case has been filed for spreading obscenity in a public place and other sections.

While this couple got their punishments for their activities as they tried to become Indian Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz, everyone must follow the traffic rules and obviously do not try such kinds of activities on the city road.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian & Family Think Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Alleged Marriage Is A ‘PR Stunt’ But Fear The “New Bride Would Figure Into Their Kids’ Lives”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News