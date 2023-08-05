Jennifer Aniston found herself in a controversy after a ‘like’ from her Instagram account appeared on Jamie Foxx’s now-deleted anti-Semitic post. The Internet was quick to mock the famous TV star for supporting the actor’s rant on Jesus/ However, to handle the situation, she took to her social media and cleared the air on the matter. Aniston claimed that she did not like Jamie Foxx’s post, and it made her really sick. Scroll down to read the details.

Jennifer Aniston, on the personal front, keeps her fans entertained with her regular social media posts. On the work front, Aniston was last seen in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2, which also starred her close actor pal Adam Sandler. Jamie Foxx, on the other hand, is recovering from his recent mysterious health scare.

Circling back to the controversy, as per a Reddit post, Jamie Foxx on his Instagram first posted, “They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you? #fakefriends #fakelove.” The actor later deleted the post but prior to that fans notices a like from Jennifer Aniston’s social media account. This did not go down well the actress as she on her Instagram claimed that it was not her while calling out the narrative. While addressing the issue, Aniston wrote, “This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident.” She continued, “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism.” Anniston, on Instagram, further shared, “I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

The Friends star still faced the backlash for defending the controversy. One user got confused and said, “Wait what? If she didn’t do it on purpose or by accident, how did she do it? Either my brain isn’t work or something isn’t making sense.” Another posted, “Someone likely photoshopped it to make it look as if she liked it.”

The next one took a dig at Aniston, saying, “Why wouldn’t she just say it was photoshopped? Is she trying to protect Jamie?” As another mentioned, “By qualifying it with “on purpose or by accident” makes it sound a little vague, as if there could possibly be a 3rd, unstated, reason why she liked the post.”

An individual wrote, “I reckon she saw “jesus” and “fake friends” didn’t really get the message, liked it then either realised or had it pointed out to her.” One user claimed, “Has anyone noticed how her account likes almost every celebrity’s instagram post – it’s so weird! She pops up absolutely everywhere. I just presumed it was a team doing it.”

And, one shared, “Do any celebs actually run their own accounts? Lol. I can’t even see her typing like this.” As, the next one concluded, “How do you not do something on purpose or by accident? Or has to be one or the other, right?

