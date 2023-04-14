Adam Sandler is one of the most incredible actors in the world. The actor’s net worth is over $440 million, and he is still so down to earth with his fans and the people around him. He was last seen in Netflix’s film ‘Murder Mystery’ opposite Jennifer Aniston, and the film enjoys a huge fan following among their fans. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Adam reacted to an interviewer’s height who was really tall, and his reaction went viral on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Adam is hugely popular among his fans and has over 16 million followers on Instagram. He’s friends with many A-list celebrities in Hollywood but is known for his grounded nature and kindness around fans publicly.

Pubity took to their Instagram account and shared a video of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston from when an interviewer’s height surprised them. In the video, surprised Jen said, “I see now,” while Adam said, “Oh my god, that’s awful.”

Take a look at the video below:

We will not be able to get over their reaction anytime soon. Haha!

Reacting to Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Bro gets the confidence to stand up…instantly gets roasted by Sandler 😂”

Another user commented, “They were interviewed by Wreck-It Ralph.” A third user commented, “That’s awesome – laugh in the guys face for being tall.”

A fourth commented, “Looked like Quentin Tarantino before he turned his head 😂”

What are your thoughts on Adam and Jen reacting to the interviewer’s height? Tell us in the space below.

