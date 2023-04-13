Ed Sheeran is one of the most popular singers in the world and enjoys a massive fan following globally. The English singer and songwriter is known for dominating the music world with his songs and has given us some of the brilliant chartbusters that the world will never forget. There’s now a video that is doing the rounds on social media where Ed brings a subway singer to tears as he performs his song ‘Eyes Closed’ and surprises him with his concert tickets, and netizens are reacting to this wholesome content while calling him Adam Sandler of singers. Scroll below to watch the video.

Ed is hugely popular among fans worldwide, with over 43 million followers on Instagram. The hitmaker isn’t only known for his great music and down-to-earth personality and never misses an opportunity to connect with his fans during his public appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pubity Instagram shared a video of Ed Sheeran surprising a Subway singer named Mike Yung, who was performing his song ‘eyes closed’ while giving him concert tickets, and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

That is what wholesome content feels like!

Reacting to Ed Sheeran’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “He’s the Adam Sandler of singers. What a guy.”

Another user commented, “Mike Yung has been serenading in the Subway for years. Super talented. Glad the spotlight is shining on him again.”

A third user commented, “This is f*cking Love ❤️”

What do you think about Ed Sheeran surprising Mike Yung with his concert tickets? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Actor Tobey Maguire Once Admitted “Sneaking Pleasure” From His Iconic Kiss With Kirsten Dunst Describing It As Giving “Mouth-To-Mouth”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News