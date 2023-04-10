Adam Sandler is one of the West’s most prominent yet down-to-earth personalities. The actor’s net worth is over $440 million, yet he’s always dressed casually and never throws celebrity tantrums at his fans or co-stars. An Instagram page has shared his pictures of eating pickles straight out of a jar as he walks on the streets of New York is going viral on social media, with netizens praising him for his simplicity. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Adam is very popular among his fans, with over 16 million followers on Instagram. The actor was last seen in Netflix’s film ‘Murder Mystery 2’ opposite Jennifer Aniston, and the movie has already been making new streaming records and how. Now talking about his viral picture, this isn’t the first time Adam is making headlines for his simplicity among the fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sociaty took to their Instagram account and shared pictures of Adam Sandler binging on pickles straight out of a jar. While some fans say it’s from his film ‘The Cobbler’, some praise his simplicity in the comments section.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sociaty (@sociaty)

We love how Adam Sandler never misses an opportunity to set celebrity goals for other peers in the entertainment industry.

Reacting to his pictures on Instagram, a user commented, “I do love him so much! Super down to earth and simple And funny!!❤️”

Another commented, “I love him! Haha, his so simple and nice ❤️”

A third user commented, “People forget he’s just an ordinary man😂”

A fourth user commented, “LET THIS MAN EAT HIS PICKLES IN PEACE👍”

What are your thoughts on Adam Sandler’s viral pics on social media? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Khloe Kardashian Admitted, “I’ve Definitely Recorded Myself Having S*x With My Ex-Husband” Lamar Odom & Added, “But Not Like…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News