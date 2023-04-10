Kendall Jenner is from the Kardashian – Jenner clan, one of the most popular American families. She is among the world’s highest-paid models. The 27 -year -old enjoys a loyal fanbase on social media. With more than 281 million followers, she never leaves a chance to flaunt her killer figure. Today, we bring to you a viral video when the model was spotted complaining about her growing b**bs to her sister & as soon as the video came to the notice of netizens, they were quick to react and bombarded the comment section with hilarious reactions. Scroll below to read the details!

Kendall is at the top of her Instagram game, and her account is a sheer delight for her fans. The model keeps giving a sneak peek into her life to her die-hard admirers. From lounging around in bed in a white vest to going topless for brand shoots, she knows how to leave her fans obsessed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, a video was shared on one of the Instagram pages, where the gorgeous model Kendall Jenner can be seen talking to her half-sister Khloe, where she is complaining that her chest is hurting because her b**bs were getting bigger. Her sister then asks her, “You don’t want big b**bs?” She then ask do you think I have a bigger chest? One can also spot Kris Jenner in the video, who says, “You have more room for diamonds.” The video garnered a lot of eyeballs, and netizens were quick to troll her. Check out the comments below.

One of the users wrote, “You have more room for diamonds was a good way to think about it, thanks Kris.”

Another user wrote, “I can’t believe people watch this for entertainment.”

“Now she got implants.”

“Your b**bs stop growing a long time ago dear.”

“I bet they walk around n*ked in the house.”

“If your b**bs were growing bigger than where are they now?”

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dashquotez 💗 (@dashquotez)

What are your thoughts on Kendall Jenner complaining about growing b**bs? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Khloe Kardashian Admitted, “I’ve Definitely Recorded Myself Having S*x With My Ex-Husband” Lamar Odom & Added, “But Not Like…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News