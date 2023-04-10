Ben Affleck is currently making headlines for his flawless Spanish, and his fans across the globe are going gaga over it. The actor is married to singer Jennifer Lopez, and the couple often make headlines for their PDA-filled outings in public and on social media. During the promotions of his upcoming film titled ‘Air’, Ben can be seen talking in Spanish, and it’s making a buzz among the fans who compared his accent with his wife JLo’s and labelled the actor better. Scroll below to watch the video.

JLo and Ben are one of the most famous and good-looking couples in the West. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year and later shared the pictures on social media, which went viral in no time. Lopez is very popular among her fans and has over 241 million followers on Instagram.

Now, talking about Ben Affleck’s recent interview, the actor spoke in Spanish for the promotions, and the video is currently doing the rounds on social media, with fans left in awe of his mastering the language.

E!News shared the video of Ben Affleck flawlessly having a conversation in Spanish on their Instagram handle; take a look:

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “He literally sounds like a translation voice over for an American film lol.”

Another user commented, “He speaks better Spanish than Jennifer Lopez and she is latina… go figure!Good job, Ben 👏🏼”

A third commented, “Clearly he speaks better Spanish than Jlo.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Ben Affleck’s Spanish and comparing it with his wife Jennifer Lopez’s? Tell us in the space below.

