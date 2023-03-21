Ben Affleck is often trolled on social media and especially when he’s with his wife and singer, Jennifer Lopez. From his expressions in the couple’s honeymoon picture to their public appearances together, the fans leave no opportunity to mock him online. In fact recently, Ben reacted to all those viral memes that fan pages circulate of him and his reaction is now going viral on social media with netizens reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Ben and JLo’s wedding came as a surprise to all their fans who went gaga online after the first pictures were released online. Ever since then, the two have been inseparable and often appear at public events together. Recently the couple appeared at the Grammy’s together and Affleck’s gloomy mood became the talk of the town, with netizens trolling him online brutally.

Entertainment Tonight shared a video of Ben Affleck acknowledging all the viral memes circulating on social media about him and laughing it off. In the viral video, the actor said, “I have been known to appear in the occasional meme.”

Every time Ben Affleck is trolled on social media, netizens drag his wife, Jennifer Lopez’s name into the comments section.

Reacting to this video on Instagram, a user commented, “😢He’s still a D…k they’re not gonna last long you’ll see”

Another user commented, “😢hes miserable, cant keep a real woman, so he went back to Tran-lo”

A third user commented, “Ben looks very depressed.”

