Ben Affleck has recently addressed all the concerns around his involvement with the new DCU under the vision of James Gunn and Peter Safran. While the Batman actor has announced that he will not direct any DC movies, the fans will watch him for the last time in The Flash for around five minutes. As the fans are shocked, Affleck has also shared his experience from the Justice League and what went wrong.

The Batman star confirmed that his presence as Batman would be for a shorter duration in The Flash movie. The actor says he has tried so hard to bring the character and claims he “nailed it”. Read ahead as the actor/director shares his experience filming Justice League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Affleck candidly spoke about his time while filming Justice League. The actor did not hold back his comments while talking about his time as Caped Crusader, saying the experience of shooting Justice League left him with “the most monstrous taste in my mouth.”

“Justice League … You could teach a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it. Ranging from production to bad decisions to horrible personal tragedy, and just ending with the most monstrous taste in my mouth,” said Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck revealed he initially wanted to direct a movie with the DC universe. While adding more about the Justice League experience, the actor added, “the fact that those stories became somewhat repetitive to me and less interesting.” The actor says that not directing Justice League made him disheartened.

“But I was going to direct a “Batman” [film], and [“Justice League”] made me go, ‘I’m out. I never want to do any of this again. I’m not suited.’ That was the worst experience I’ve ever seen in a business which is full of some shitty experiences. It broke my heart,” said Ben Affleck.

Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Justin Bieber Once Performed The Most Romantic Gesture By Booking An Entire Staples Centre To Watch ‘Titanic’ With Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez – Relationship Goals Much, Duh!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News