Tom Holland and Zendaya are the cutest couples in Tinseltown right now and fans can’t wait for them to tie the knot soon. While their engagement rumours are doing the rounds on social media, the Spider-Man actor’s pants have gotten netizens’ attention. Apparently, there’s a video of Tom going viral with Z’s initials engraved on all of his pants and fans are in awe of the actor and praising him for the same on social media. Scroll below to take a look at the video.

Tom and Zendaya both enjoy a huge fan following on social media, with over 67 million and 172 million followers on Instagram. The couple never misses an opportunity to give relationship goals to their fans and often comment on each other’s pictures on the photo-sharing platform. We love their PDA and how!

Now, returning to the topic, Entertainment Tonight took to their Instagram handle and shared a video of Tom Holland and Zendaya. In the video, the Spider-Man actor’s pants can be seen engraved with girlfriend Z’s initials and it has left the fans surprised.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

How cute is that! Tom Holland is setting the bar so high for all the boyfriends out there.

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “It only means that the buns are only for Zendaya 😂😁”

Another user commented , “Cute!! I hope they end up getting married ❤️”

A third user commented, “Can the stop fooling around and marry each other already 😡😤”

A fourth user commented, “These two are just the cutest couple ever!”

Tom Holland and Zendaya are absolute cuties and we love them!

