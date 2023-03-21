Tom Holland and Zendaya, who play the roles of Spider-Man and MJ respectively in the MCU had a heartbreaking conclusion at the end of their third movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. But thankfully their off-screen life is filled with an ample amount of romance and we just can’t get enough of it. Recently a video clip of the actress went viral where she could be seen wearing a ring solidifying her relationship with Tom. Keep reading to find out in detail.

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya met on the sets of their first Spider-Man film in 2016. They started out as really good friends until 2021 when they were spotted kissing. Cut to know, they’re deeply in love with each other and are often spotted together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zendaya recently got her nails manicured and the videos were shared by her nail artist Marina Dobyk on Instagram. In one of the videos, the Euphoria actress showcased her freshly painted navy blue polished nails. The ring in question could be seen on her middle finger. The massive ring has ‘TH’ engraved in a stylish cursive font. In another video, the actress has n*de pink coloured nail polish and the ring was on her index finger this time, but it shows she never parts with it probably.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina | Nail Artist | London (@marinadobyk.nails)

The image of Zendaya’s ring with Tom Holland’s initials on it has been shared on Twitter by the account Buzzing Pop and the fans just couldn’t keep their calm as they go AWW in the comments. One of them wrote, “CUTE ASF”.

Another user wrote, “I need a man who would do this for me”

A third netizen tweeted, “Omg they’re definitely getting married”

A fourth one wrote, “i love them so much. literally my parents”

And a fifth user tweeted, “They’re so fking cute wishing them love and prosperity”

While a Zendaya lover disapproving of her relationship with Tom Holland wrote, “Tommmmm😡😡😡that’s my girl”

Zendaya spotted wearing an engraved gold ring with boyfriend, Tom Holland’s, initials in her manicurist’s Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/Vbw9pMYLNw — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) March 19, 2023

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s subtle nuances win their fans’ hearts. A few days ago they were spotted doing grocery shopping in London. And not just that many fans spotted that Tom allegedly has ‘Z’ stitched on some of his clothing materials. They are pretty much marking their territories and leaving out subtle hints for the world to notice.

Guys and girls, are you taking notes from Zendaya and Tom Holland? What are your thoughts on this cute couple? Let us know in the comments.

For more news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Shazam’ Zachary Levi Reveals He Once Auditioned For Chris Evans’ Captain America In The MCU: “I Did Not Have That Energy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News