Tom Holland and Zendaya are two of the most loved celebrities in Hollywood. The duo have been setting up a couple of goals with their adorable conversations and fun banters at times. Recently they were spotted in London out for grocery shopping apparently and the netizens are going gaga over their mushiness. Scroll below to look at the pic and find out what the people online are saying.

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya met each other while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Soon after that romance rumours started to spread, but they were tight-lipped about it always. They were even reportedly dating other people until in 2021 they were spotted kissing.

Recently Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted in London. Their picture has been shared by Pop Crave on Twitter. Tom can be seen wearing a grey coloured hoodie paired with brown trousers. He had a maroon coloured cap on and a pair of white and green sneakers. On the other hand, Zendaya too kept it natural. The MJ actor was wearing a black jacket, a white t-shirt underneath and paired with blue denim and black boots.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were all smiles and holding hands as they got clicked. As soon as the picture was uploaded to the social media account fans couldn’t keep their calm as they flooded the comment section praising the couple for their simplicity. One of them wrote, “unreal the amount of jealousy I have for this man,” another wrote, “I think they are such a cute couple.”

A third user commented, “short king and tall queen supremacy”

The fourth one wrote, “My favorite unproblematic couple!!”

Followed by a fifth user’s comment, “Love this, love them”

Another user funnily enquiring about the groceries wrote, “where are the groceries?”

And another wrote what we all collectively feel, “I think they are such a cute couple.”

Check out the pic here:

Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted out for groceries in London. https://t.co/60QWqIFZCe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2023

