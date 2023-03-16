Euphoria, star Zendaya, never fails to steal the limelight. Be it her stunning red carpet looks or her cute PDA with boyfriend Tom Holland, she keeps making headlines. Recently, the actress was in the news owing to her alleged feud with stylist Law Roach after a clip featuring both of them from Paris Fashion Week went viral earlier this month. Now, finally, the stylist has reacted to the rumours and made it clear that all is well between the duo. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, in the clip that went viral earlier this month during the Paris Fashion Week, the 26-year-old actress can be seen dressed in a tiger-printed look from the labeled styled by Roach. The actress then sits on the last seat in the front row. Soon after that, Roach walks in and stands in front her, she then points him to sit behind her, and their encounter seemed awkward. As soon as the video went viral, fans speculated that they had a fallout moment.

After a lot of speculations, the fashion icon has now finally responded to the rumours that he and Zendaya probably had a fallout because of the moment. Taking to social media, he said, “So y’all really think I’ breaking up with Z… we are forever!” In a series of tweets, he made it clear that there is no bad blood between the two. He further wrote, “She is my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love” He also shared a GIF from the Color Purple movie that shows sisters Sofia and Celie promising one another, “Me &U must never part.” “Literally me and Zendaya,” he added.

Check out the post below:

Literally me and zendaya…. pic.twitter.com/Ve2dnyzpsW — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

For the unversed, Law Roach’s clarification on his equation with Zendaya has come a day after he revealed that he is retiring from the fashion industry over lies and politics.

