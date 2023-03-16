The young lovers of Hollywood, namely Tom Holland, and Zendaya, are getting stronger than ever as they were recently tapped, holding hands and grabbing coffee in London. The ‘Spider-Man’ star also got some groceries from a supermarket as they stepped out to enjoy the day in their casual outfits.

The 26-year-old actor looked dapper in a loose-fitted gray hoodie which he teamed up with khaki pants, a baseball cap, and multi-colored sneakers. Zendaya, on the other hand, too looked cool in a black bomber jacket, and oversized jeans, as she completed her street look with black boots. The two looked absolutely comfortable in each other’s company as their fans drooled over their leaked pictures on the Internet.

According to Page Six, Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen heading to Waitrose store. The adorable couple seems to be spending a lot of quality time off-late in London as it is believed that Zendaya is visiting him there to meet Tom and his parents. The latest pictures of the two come days after they were spotted on a walk with Tom’s parents and their dogs. Also, Zendaya’s British vacation comes months after her mother Claire Stoermer seemingly fueled the gossip of the ‘Euphoria’ star getting engaged to Tom. For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya first met during the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ shoot in 2016 and were first spotted kissing in public in 2021.

Check their latest outing here:

tom and zendaya shopping together can be something so personal to me 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/5wNj24XoMy — imaan (@dayapeters) March 15, 2023

Loyal fans of Tom Holland and Zendaya took to Twitter and reacted to their latest pictures from London. One fan stated, “I want what tom and Zendaya have” as another stated, “I love seeing Tom and Zendaya doing regular things omg they’re so cute.” One user shared, “Ok i love the way Tom is always holding Zendaya’s hand in public” and another continued, “Just saw Tom and Zendaya grocery shopping I wish they were pushing me in the cart.” And, one concluded, “If tom and Zendaya every break up i will actually end my life I’m so serious.”

