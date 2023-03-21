In the past few weeks, the Internet has a new name to discuss and make comments about with Shazam! Fury Of The Gods hitting the big screens, and it is none other than Zachary Levi. The star who returns to play the quirky superhero has been amongst the trending names for many reasons and one of which is obviously the mixed response that the sequel to his DCU movie is receiving. While he continues to make news in that department, did you know he had auditioned for Chris Evans’ Captain America for Marvel?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, in its adolescent stage a decade ago, was busy finding the main group that we adore and religiously follow today. There is no doubt that the names that finally played the parts weren’t the only ones in contention. So when Zachary Levi reveals that he auditioned for multiple MCU characters in the past but didn’t make the cut should not come as a surprise.

While it took him a village to make Shazam Franchise a reality and give it a future, Zachary Levi has now revealed he had auditioned for multiple Marvel roles. The actor has revealed that he auditioned for Captain America and Star-Lord from Guardians Of The Galaxy, which went to Chris Evans and Chris Pratt, respectively. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a, We Got This Covered report, Zachary Levi graced Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he got candid about many things. Amid talking about mental health, career, and roles, he chose to reveal his audition story for Captain America in the MCU. He spoke about how he was good but lacked the energy.

Shazam star Zachary Levi said, “I remember going in for Captain America, and I was thinking, well, you know, I look like Rogers pre-serum! Like, clearly they could help me work out and I could get big, but, wasn’t meant to be – I did not have that energy, Chris Evans had that energy. I know I had a great read, I just wasn’t their guy, you know?”

Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is now running in the theatres. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

