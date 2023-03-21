Discussions around Will Smith & Chris Rock’s Oscars 2022 feud do not seem to end anytime soon, especially now, when Adam Sandler pitched his thoughts on the same. Sandler, who is a close friend of Rock, shared his views on the latter’s Netflix live comedy special and extended his support to him. Read on to know Sandler’s views.

During Oscars 2022, Chris cracked a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith that agitated Will. As a result, the actor marched toward the stage and planted a slap on the comedian’s face. The incident became the biggest takeaway from the award function, with Will being criticised by many Hollywood stars for his actions.

While Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock in an Instagram video, the comedian is reportedly not in the mood to talk to him. However, he is making sure to crack big jokes on the Smith family. Rock recently did the same during his comedy special as he took a dig at the Pursuit of Happyness actor and said, “His wife was f**king her son’s friend,” referring to Jada’s previous alleged relationship with Alsina. Regarding the stint, Adam Sandler was asked if he thought his friend went too far, to which he said, “never thought that in my life.”

During a brief chat with People on the red carpet of the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Adam Sandler shared his views on Rock’s performance and said, “I thought he was unbelievably relaxed, funny, thoughtful.” Further praising his Grown Ups co-star, and added, “Crushed it and was real to himself.”

Sandler thoroughly enjoyed the comedian’s performance as he compared it to Super Bowl. The Murder Mystery actor said, “I thought about it all weekend. ‘All right, Rock is doing his thing tonight!’ Saturday, watched it in my kitchen, laughed my ass off, and immediately watched it right after. It was one of the best experiences. I thought it was amazing.”

