Will Smith managed to make headlines the entire last year with his infamous Oscars 2022 incident. Despite the backlash and losing some projects, the actor did not lose hope and also expressed his wish to work in Lewis Hamilton’s most-awaited Formula One movie. However, he revealed he might not be a part of the car racing movie.

Smith has starred in several actions and sports-centric films in his career. The actor even won an Oscar in the Best Actor category for his stint in the biographical sports drama King Richard.

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton is all set to make a car racing film, and his fans cannot wait for it. Last year, Hamilton opened up about his anticipated project and revealed that he has nothing but high hopes for it. The seven-time F1 champion opened up about the film to a news outlet and said, “I know we’re going to make the best racing movie that’s ever existed, both visually, and we’re going to work on making sure we pull on the heartstrings of all those fans.”

While the F1 racer confirmed he would not star in the film but bankroll it, Brad Pitt‘s name came up as one of the lead actors. Now, Will Smith recently revealed that he would love to star in the movie but has not been approached yet.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Will Smith had a brief conversation with Sky Sports and revealed that he is “team Hamilton.” Talking about the racer’s upcoming movie, the Men In Black star said, “I haven’t been asked yet but I would love to.” “I might have to work on this gut though, it doesn’t fit in the car too well,” he further quipped.

Seemingly, fans will have to wait for more updates on Hamilton’s upcoming film.

