Gigi Hadid has become a global celebrity after conquering the runway. She is one of the biggest earning models and reportedly makes as high as $9 million through her gigs. The elder Hadid sister doesn’t hold back from standing up for herself and her loved ones in dire moments.

She supported her mother, Yolanda Hadid, after an alleged altercation between her and Zayn Malik. Gigi and Zayn, who were together for six years and even share a daughter, Khai, broke up after news broke that the former One Direction member hit Yolanda and a security guard during their argument.

The news shook the fans, and so did their break-up. While talking about Gigi Hadid, there was another time when she stood up for herself after being trolled for dating too many men. Besides Zayn Malik, Gigi has dated Cody Simpson and Joe Jonas. Rumours also flew that the model dated Tyler Cameron and Lewis Hamilton.

Back in 2016, when she was in a relationship with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid replied to a now-deleted tweet that read, “Practise how to walk properly instead of having a new bf every 2 weeks.” The Victoria’s Secret model replied to the troll by saying, “I’ve dated 3 guys in 3 yrs, hun. My walk can always get better; I hope the unrelated bitterness in ur heart can too.”

Check out her reply here:

I've dated 3 guys in 3 yrs, hun. My walk can always get better; I hope the unrelated bitterness in ur heart can too. https://t.co/BrsLY1akML — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) March 23, 2016

It is not the first time that a female celebrity has been slammed for dating several men. Taylor Swift is one such name that has received backlash over it. Her dating history has been under the spotlight as she has a long list of ex-lovers. Many celebs have a long history of the relationship, and to that, we say, to each its own.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid is currently making the news after it was said that Leonardo DiCaprio is interested in Gigi after his recent split with Camila Morrone.

