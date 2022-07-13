Zayn Malik is one of the top male artists in the world and a look at his discography is proof. Before he made it big as a solo artist, the singer was part of one of the best-selling boy bands – One Direction. However, in March 2015 he decided to part ways with the all-boy British (and Irish) band and thus began his solo career.

Advertisement

In today’s throwback piece, we take you when the singer released his autobiography and spoke about his final months in the much-loved boy band that was formed on The X-Factor in 2010. For those who don’t know, it is believed that the boys were under tremendous stress. It was during this period that Malik suffered from an eating disorder and lost tons of weight, making his as well as 1D fans afraid of his well-being.

Advertisement

As reported by The Sun in 2016, Zayn Malik got candid about suffering from an eating disorder during his final months while still part of One Direction. In his autobiography – titled Zayn, the former 1D member said, “When I look back at images of myself from around November 2014, before the final tour, I can see how ill I was. Something I’ve never talked about in public before, but which I have come to terms with since leaving the band, is that I was suffering from an eating disorder.”

Zayn Malik continued, “It wasn’t as though I had any concerns about my weight or anything like that, I’d just go for days – sometimes two or three days straight – without eating anything at all. It got quite serious, although at the time I didn’t recognise it for what it was.” He added, “I think it was about control. I didn’t feel like I had control over anything else in my life, but food was something I could control, so I did.”

The ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ singer added, “I had lost so much weight I had become ill. The workload and the pace of life on the road put together with the pressures and strains of everything going on within the band had badly affected my eating habits.”

Since he began his solo career in 2015, Zayn Malik has released three studio albums Mind of Mine (2016), Icarus Falls (2018) and Nobody Is Listening (2021). He has also given several singles in both movies and as standalone tracks.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such throwback stories.

Must Read: ‘Zendaya Is Pregnant’ Twitter Trend Shatters Hearts Of Many, Memes Show Spider-Man Ending His Life!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram