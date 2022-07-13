Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s 4-year-old son, Forrest, accidentally posted n*des of the former NFL player on Instagram. Jessie, who is an American country pop singer, married the football player in 2013. They became parents in 2014 to their firstborn, Vivianne, and welcomed two more kids after that.

Just recently, the couple got candid about expanding their family. The singer shared how she and her husband feel like they are ready for another kid, and though they are currently not trying to have one, the topic is not off the table either. While they ponder about their future, something hilarious has happened in their present.

As mentioned, Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s youngest son, Forrest accidentally posted NSFW pics on Instagram. Though now deleted, the snaps stayed on the site long enough for them to go viral. In the snap, the young Decker grinned for the camera as his unsuspecting father rinsed off in the background.

Jessie James Decker took to her stories to address this incident and shared a screenshot of her friend informing her about this. “No, I can’t stop laughing Jessie. I can’t, I am not even sure if u know he has his phone, but if u don’t know, go grab,” the screenshot read. James Decker replied with an “Omg.” Even Eric Decker shared his reaction.

“Time to change the code… so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower,” the NFL player said. While this was an accident, Jessie has previously posted snaps of her husband posing n*ked for his 35th birthday.

Eric Decker can be seen sitting next to a pool in Cabo while posing like a “statue from Greece.” It wasn’t just Jessie James Decker who posted her n*des, the footballer himself showed off his skin in a 2020 post while reading his wife’s cookbook.

